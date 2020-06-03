3 other Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death, Chauvin charges upgraded

All four now-fired Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd are now charged.

The charges against former officer Derek Chauvin have been upgraded to second-degree murder. Court records now show Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder without intent, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. With the upgraded murder charge, his bail has been upped from $500,000 to $1 million.

The other three officers--Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng--are now charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is leading the prosecution in the case of Floyd's death. Ellison will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on the upgraded charges against Chauvin and the new charges against the three other fired Minneapolis police officers.

Benjamin Crump, the attorney representing Floyd's family, called the decision a "significant step forward on the road to justice."

Floyd died on May 25 after Chauvin held him to the ground by putting his knee in Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. The incident has sparked an outcry across the nation, calls for policing changes, and unrest and violence.

Following Floyd’s death, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo fired all four officers involved.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman initially charged Chauvin with third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death.

According to the charges filed against Chauvin, Lane and Kueng helped Chauvin hold Floyd down while Thao stood nearby. Floyd told the officers, “I can’t breathe” multiple times and repeated said “mama” and “please,” but the officers did not move from their positions.

At one point, Lane asked, “Should we roll him on his side?” and Chauvin said no. Floyd eventually appeared to stop breathing or speaking. Kueng checked his pulse and found none, but none of the officers moved until the ambulance arrived a few minutes later.

'ALL THE WORLD IS WATCHING'

Crump, Floyd's family's lawyer, said Wednesday he expected the remaining three fired officers to be charged before Floyd's memorial service on Thursday.

"Remember, one officer said, 'he doesn't have a pulse, maybe we should turn him on his side.' However, Officer Chauvin said 'no.' That shows intent,” Crump said Wednesday. “Equally important is the fact that those two knees in his back for not 1 minute, not 2 minutes, not 3 minutes, not 4 minutes, not 5 minutes, not 6 minutes, not 7 minutes, not 8 minutes but for almost 9 minutes...George Floyd begged for air."

Benjamin Crump spoke at the intersection of 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis, where he had accompanied Floyd’s family members—including his son—as they saw for the first time the memorial that had been set up there for Floyd.

"All the world is watching," Crump said, leading the crowd in a chant.

Following the news that all four officers have now been charged in the case, Crump wrote on Twitter, "This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply gratified that [Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison] took decisive action, arresting & charging ALL the officers involved in #GeorgeFloyd's death & upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder."