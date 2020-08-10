3 of 9 suspects arrested during child prostitution operation in Killeen were military members

Nine suspects were arrested during a two-day child prostitution sting in Killeen, Texas. Three of the nine suspects were members of the military, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The suspects contacted officers through various social media platforms and made agreements for sexual acts with girls they believed were 15 or 16 years of age. These agreements were for fees that included money, drugs, and/or alcohol, according to KPD.

The suspects were apprehended without incident when they arrived at a predetermined location.

The Killeen Police Department Special Victim’s Unit worked in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety Human Trafficking Program during the two-day child prostitution sting. The overall goal of this joint effort was to locate and arrest subjects who were willing to make overt efforts to pay minors to engage in sexual acts, according to police.

The operation concluded with seven felony prostitution charges, two misdemeanor prostitution charges, and two guns were confiscated.

Anthony Xavier Antwon, 25, of Fort Hood Felony Prostitution under 18

Javier Perez, 40, of Austin Felony Prostitution under 18

Brian Harley Flynn, 21, of Temple Felony Prostitution under 18

Brandon Anthony Lee, 25, of Killeen Felony Prostitution under 18

Dustin Edward Johnson, 42, of Lott Felony Prostitution under 18

Timmy Jones Jr., 30, of Fort Hood Felony Prostitution under 18

Shaun Paul Moore, 39, of Kempner Felony Prostitution under 18

Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 28, of Killeen Class A Prostitution

Pierre Jean, 32, of Killeen Class A Prostitution

The Killeen Police Department would like to remind citizens, “If you see something, say something”. Please report any suspicious activity involving Human Trafficking to your local 9-1-1 emergency center.