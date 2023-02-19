FOUND: 3 kids reported missing in west Houston, ages 10, 14, 2 have been found

Officials say three children who were said to be missing in Houston have been found safe.

Details are limited at this time, but according to Houston police, three juveniles were reported missing from 19000 Saums Road near Cullen Park.

The children said to be missing were two girls ages 14 and 10 and one boy who is 2-years-old.

Officials say the children were found safe and are at home.

No other information has been provided at this time.