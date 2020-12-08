3 Houston schools make list of most sought-after independent schools of 2020

Three Houston area independent schools are in the top 50 most sought-after secondary schools of 2020, according to a report by Test Innovators.

The online test prep company surveyed more than 16,000 students about the high schools they plan to apply for in the upcoming school year.

From Houston, St. Agnes Academy, Kinkaid School, and St. John's School.

ST. AGNES ACADEMY

St. Agnes Academy, which ranks 49th on the list, is an all-girls Catholic school located in Bellaire.

According to the school, St. Agnes provides a college preparatory education that "encourages young women to develop intellectual curiosity, to work for social justice and to act with integrity and compassion."

KINKAID SCHOOL

Kinkaid School, which holds the 19th spot, is a co-ed school in Piney Point Village.

Their mission is "to promote educational excellence, personal responsibility, and balanced growth," according to Kinkaid School.

ST. JOHN'S SCHOOL

St. John's School, which is at 17 on Test Innovator's list, is a co-ed school near River Oaks.

St. John's says it is "dedicated to the enhancement and the expansion of future leadership for Houston and the country."

Three other independent Texas schools made the list, all located in the Dallas-area.

Outside of Texas, 14 schools are located in California. Two of the 50 schools are located outside of the U.S., one in Hong Kong and one in Ontario.

Click here to see Test Innovators' full list of 50 schools.