Fire crews extinguish heavy blaze at Montgomery County home

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The Brief Multiple fire departments battled a heavy residential blaze late Saturday night on Moonlight Trail in Montgomery County. Crews contained the fire in under an hour, and no injuries were reported among residents or first responders. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.



Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a residential structure fire late Saturday night in Montgomery County, bringing the blaze under control in under an hour, officials said.

Fire crews from Woodlands, Magnolia contain blaze

What we know:

Firefighters from the Woodlands Fire Department were dispatched around 10:08 p.m. to assist the Magnolia Fire Department at a home in the 15000 block of Moonlight Trail, in Montgomery County.

Woodlands Fire Department’s Engine 64 arrived first on scene and reported heavy fire coming through the roof of a single-family residence. Crews from four departments worked together to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading further.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: The Woodlands Fire Department

Additional assistance came from Needham Fire & Rescue, the Conroe Fire Department and the Montgomery County Hospital District.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Cause of Montgomery County house fire

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.