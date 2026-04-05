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Fire crews extinguish heavy blaze at Montgomery County home

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Published  April 5, 2026 12:26pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
article

Courtesy: The Woodlands Fire Department

The Brief

    • Multiple fire departments battled a heavy residential blaze late Saturday night on Moonlight Trail in Montgomery County.
    • Crews contained the fire in under an hour, and no injuries were reported among residents or first responders.
    • The cause of the fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a residential structure fire late Saturday night in Montgomery County, bringing the blaze under control in under an hour, officials said.

Fire crews from Woodlands, Magnolia contain blaze

What we know:

Firefighters from the Woodlands Fire Department were dispatched around 10:08 p.m. to assist the Magnolia Fire Department at a home in the 15000 block of Moonlight Trail, in Montgomery County.

Woodlands Fire Department’s Engine 64 arrived first on scene and reported heavy fire coming through the roof of a single-family residence. Crews from four departments worked together to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading further.

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Courtesy: The Woodlands Fire Department

Additional assistance came from Needham Fire & Rescue, the Conroe Fire Department and the Montgomery County Hospital District.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Cause of Montgomery County house fire

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Woodlands Fire Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMontgomery CountyShenandoahTexasThe Woodlands