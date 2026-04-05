Fire crews extinguish heavy blaze at Montgomery County home
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a residential structure fire late Saturday night in Montgomery County, bringing the blaze under control in under an hour, officials said.
Fire crews from Woodlands, Magnolia contain blaze
What we know:
Firefighters from the Woodlands Fire Department were dispatched around 10:08 p.m. to assist the Magnolia Fire Department at a home in the 15000 block of Moonlight Trail, in Montgomery County.
Woodlands Fire Department’s Engine 64 arrived first on scene and reported heavy fire coming through the roof of a single-family residence. Crews from four departments worked together to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading further.
Courtesy: The Woodlands Fire Department
Additional assistance came from Needham Fire & Rescue, the Conroe Fire Department and the Montgomery County Hospital District.
No injuries were reported, officials said.
Cause of Montgomery County house fire
What's next:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Woodlands Fire Department.