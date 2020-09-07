3 hospitalized after shooting outside nightclub in southeast Houston

article

Police say multiple people were injured in a shooting outside of a nightclub in southeast Houston.

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Martin Luther King.

Three people have been hospitalized.

Police say there was a disturbance outside of the nightclub. According to authorities, at least one person exchanged gunfire with a security guard, who was not harmed.

The suspect or suspects then fled the scene.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

