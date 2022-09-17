3 arrested, AR pistol recovered after threat reported at North Texas high school football game

Two adults and one juvenile were arrested Friday evening after authorities received information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School Homecoming game.

Everman police said a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputy received information that someone was on his way to the football game with the "intent of utilizing" a gun he got earlier in the day.

Police said there was already a heavy law enforcement presence at the game, but additional officers were quickly called to assist.

A short time later, police said officers saw a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle description southbound on Race Street, heading towards the Everman High School football stadium.

Officers stopped the vehicle near the stadium's east gate entrance.

Three people from inside the vehicle were taken into custody, and police said they recovered an AR pistol and a 60-round magazine.

Police said two were adults, while the other was a juvenile. The names of those involved have not yet been released.

"The quick thinking and action by the Tarrant County deputy who shared the information and the attentiveness and responsiveness of the officers who made the stop saved countless lives this evening," Everman police said in a release.

There were no additional threats reported after the arrests were made.

The three arrested suspects are currently in the custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.