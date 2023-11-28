2024 Houston Sports Awards: Nominees, recipients announced for event
HOUSTON - The nominees and recipients for the 2024 Houston Sports Awards have been announced, and it will be a star-studded event for those in attendance.
The event, which will be hosted by Houston Astros pitcher and World Series Champion Lance McCullers Jr., will honor some of the year's most iconic athletes, legends, and moments.
In all, 10 awards will be presented at the event, which will take place on January 30, 2024, inside the 713 Music Hall in downtown Houston.
Here's the full list of nominees and recipients:
2024 Hall of Fame Class - Warren Moon, Cynthia Cooper, and Lance Berkman
Lifetime Achievement Award - Louis M. Pearce Jr.
Lifetime Civic Champion Award - Sylvester Turner
Athlete of the Year
Kyle Tucker – Houston Astros
Hector Herrera – Houston Dynamo
Jane Campbell – Houston Dash
Jalen Green – Houston Rockets
C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans
Newcomer of the Year
Amine Bassi – Houston Dynamo
C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans
Jabari Smith Jr. – Houston Rockets
Tank Dell – Houston Texans
Yainer Diaz – Houston Astros
Moment of the Year
Framber Valdez Throws No-Hitter
San Diego State Buzzer Beater to beat FAU in Final Four
UH wins 1st Big 12 Game with Hail Mary
Texans Draft Night Moves
Dynamo win US Open Cup
Community Impact Award
Jeremy Pena – Houston Astros
Peggy Turner – TIRR Memorial Hermann
Michelle Alozie – Houston Dash
Inspiration Award Honorees
John Metchie III – Houston Texans
Eric Coovert – Kingwood Park High School Football Coach
Doug Dillard – Adaptive Sports Athlete/Bee Abled Foundation
High School Award Nominees
Male High School Athlete of the Year
Jelani Watkins - Klein Forest HS, Track - Atascocita HS, Football
Jaland Lowe - FB Marshall High School, Basketball
Karson Gordon – Episcopal High School, Football/Track
DJ Lagway – Willis High School, Football
Donte Lewis – St. Thomas High School, Football/Baseball
Female High School Athlete of the Year
Ava Brown – Lake Creek High School, Softball
Rylee Grays - Pearland High School, Basketball
Jaele Auguste - Grand Oaks High School, Volleyball
Bayleigh Minor - Fort Bend Christian Academy, Volleyball/Track
Madison Canales – Foster High School, Wrestling
High School Coach of the Year
Michelle Rochinski - Lake Creek High School, Softball
Lloyd Banks - FB Marshall High School, Track
Vincent Grayson – Booker T. Washington High School, Basketball
Jimmy Krueger – Seven Lakes High School, Soccer
Trent Miller – Willis High School, Football
Tickets for the big event are now on sale. For more information, click here.