2024 Houston Sports Awards: Nominees, recipients announced for event

The nominees and recipients for the 2024 Houston Sports Awards have been announced, and it will be a star-studded event for those in attendance.

The event, which will be hosted by Houston Astros pitcher and World Series Champion Lance McCullers Jr., will honor some of the year's most iconic athletes, legends, and moments.

In all, 10 awards will be presented at the event, which will take place on January 30, 2024, inside the 713 Music Hall in downtown Houston.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Here's the full list of nominees and recipients:

2024 Hall of Fame Class - Warren Moon, Cynthia Cooper, and Lance Berkman

Lifetime Achievement Award - Louis M. Pearce Jr.

Lifetime Civic Champion Award - Sylvester Turner

Athlete of the Year

Kyle Tucker – Houston Astros

Hector Herrera – Houston Dynamo

Jane Campbell – Houston Dash

Jalen Green – Houston Rockets

C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans

Newcomer of the Year

Amine Bassi – Houston Dynamo

C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans

Jabari Smith Jr. – Houston Rockets

Tank Dell – Houston Texans

Yainer Diaz – Houston Astros

Moment of the Year

Framber Valdez Throws No-Hitter

San Diego State Buzzer Beater to beat FAU in Final Four

UH wins 1st Big 12 Game with Hail Mary

Texans Draft Night Moves

Dynamo win US Open Cup



Community Impact Award

Jeremy Pena – Houston Astros

Peggy Turner – TIRR Memorial Hermann

Michelle Alozie – Houston Dash

Inspiration Award Honorees

John Metchie III – Houston Texans

Eric Coovert – Kingwood Park High School Football Coach

Doug Dillard – Adaptive Sports Athlete/Bee Abled Foundation

High School Award Nominees

Male High School Athlete of the Year

Jelani Watkins - Klein Forest HS, Track - Atascocita HS, Football

Jaland Lowe - FB Marshall High School, Basketball

Karson Gordon – Episcopal High School, Football/Track

DJ Lagway – Willis High School, Football

Donte Lewis – St. Thomas High School, Football/Baseball

Female High School Athlete of the Year

Ava Brown – Lake Creek High School, Softball

Rylee Grays - Pearland High School, Basketball

Jaele Auguste - Grand Oaks High School, Volleyball

Bayleigh Minor - Fort Bend Christian Academy, Volleyball/Track

Madison Canales – Foster High School, Wrestling

High School Coach of the Year

Michelle Rochinski - Lake Creek High School, Softball

Lloyd Banks - FB Marshall High School, Track

Vincent Grayson – Booker T. Washington High School, Basketball

Jimmy Krueger – Seven Lakes High School, Soccer

Trent Miller – Willis High School, Football

Tickets for the big event are now on sale. For more information, click here.