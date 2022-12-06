As the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues, FOX 26 is inviting soccer fans to join them for a watch party at Avenida Houston.

Known as downtown Houston's entertainment center, it covers 97,000 square-foot including Discovery Green's 12-acre park, public art installations, as well as two convention headquarter hotels adjoined to the GRB, the Hilton Americas-Houston and the Marriot Marquis Houston.

The watch party will broadcast the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals starting Friday, December 9 at 9 a.m. for the Croatia vs Brazil match and the Netherlands vs Argentina at 1 p.m. until Sunday, December 18.

Soccer fans will also be able to enjoy a live DJ on site to help amp up the crowd, along with photo opportunities with an 8" tall trophy and an oversized soccer ball for friends and family. There will also be food and beverages available for hungry spectators while they cheer on their favorite teams.

Here's a full look at the schedule of upcoming games:

Quarterfinals

Friday, December 9 – Matches at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Saturday, December 10 – Matches at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, December 13 – Match at 1 p.m. only

Wednesday, December 14 – Match at 1 p.m. only

3rd Place Match

Saturday, December 17 – Match at 9 a.m. only

Finals

Sunday, December 18 – Match at 9 a.m. only

Paid parking is available on Avenida North, South, and Central Parking Garages.