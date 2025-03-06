20 migrants in custody after ICE operation at Spring business

The Brief Twenty illegal migrants are in custody at Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe after an operation in Spring. ICE agents were investigating after discrepancies during an I-9 audit for Texas Couplings LLC. According to ICE, part of their strategy is using I-9 inspection program to prevent illegal employment.



In an operation on Tuesday, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement took 20 undocumented migrants into custody in Spring.

ICE reports they discovered discrepancies during an I-9 audit for a local business and were investigating.

20 migrants in custody after ICE operation in Spring

According to the agency, officials conducted a worksite enforcement operation at Texas Couplings LLC for alleged violations of US employment law.

At the location, they found 20 migrants and took them into custody for administrative immigration violations. They were taken to Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe.

The backstory:

The Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) of 1986 requires employers to verify the identity and work eligibility of all individuals they hire, and to document that information using the Employment Eligibility Verification Form I-9.

Part of ICE Homeland Security Investigation’s (HSI) strategy is using the I-9 inspection program to promote compliance with the law and prevent illegal employment, the agency stated. ICE HSI focuses on looking into employers who knowingly break the law. They use I-9 audits and civil fines to encourage compliance.