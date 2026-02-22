2-year-old hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in East Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A toddler was struck by a vehicle on Sunday in east Harris County, authorities said.
What we know:
Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in the 15400 block of North Brentwood Drive, near Woodforest Boulevard and Dell Dale Street, according to officials.
Preliminary information indicates a child, believed to be about 2 years old, was hit by a vehicle.
The toddler was transported by Channelview EMS to a hospital.
The child’s condition is not immediately known.
Authorities said the driver remained at the scene.
No additional details were immediately released as the investigation continues.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.