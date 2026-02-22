Expand / Collapse search

2-year-old hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in East Harris County

Published  February 22, 2026 1:02pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in the 15400 block of North Brentwood Drive in east Harris County.
    • The driver remained at the scene and is currently cooperating with the Harris County Sheriff's Office investigation.
    • The child’s current condition is unknown as authorities have not yet released an update following the toddler’s transport to the hospital.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A toddler was struck by a vehicle on Sunday in east Harris County, authorities said.

What we know:

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in the 15400 block of North Brentwood Drive, near Woodforest Boulevard and Dell Dale Street, according to officials.

Preliminary information indicates a child, believed to be about 2 years old, was hit by a vehicle.

The toddler was transported by Channelview EMS to a hospital. 

The child’s condition is not immediately known.

Authorities said the driver remained at the scene. 

No additional details were immediately released as the investigation continues.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyHarris CountyChannelview