2-year-old hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in East Harris County

A toddler was struck by a vehicle on Sunday in east Harris County, authorities said.

What we know:

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in the 15400 block of North Brentwood Drive, near Woodforest Boulevard and Dell Dale Street, according to officials.

Preliminary information indicates a child, believed to be about 2 years old, was hit by a vehicle.

The toddler was transported by Channelview EMS to a hospital.

The child’s condition is not immediately known.

Authorities said the driver remained at the scene.

No additional details were immediately released as the investigation continues.