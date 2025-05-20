2 Texas Syndicate gang members from Corpus Christi sentenced for drug trafficking

article

The Brief Two Texas Syndicate gang members from Corpus Christi received decades-long prison sentences for drug trafficking. Jesse Martinez, 51, was sentenced to 30 years, and Gabriel Galindo, 46, to 24 years for distributing meth and heroin. The DEA said investigators discovered Martinez was receiving kilos of meth and heroin, and Galindo was one of his top distributors in the Corpus Christi area.



Two Texas Syndicate gang members from Corpus Christi have been sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

Jesse Martinez, 51, and Gabriel Galindo, 46, both long-time Texas Syndicate gang members, pleaded guilty Jan. 2.

Texas Syndicate gang members sentenced

Martinez has been ordered to serve 360 months, while Galindo was ordered to serve a 288-month term of imprisonment. Both must also serve five years of supervised release following their sentences.

Both men have been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The backstory:

The investigation that started in 2020 revealed the Texas Syndicate was likely distributing approximately two kilograms of heroin and two kilograms of methamphetamine per month from September 2020 to May 2024. The DEA said investigators discovered Martinez was receiving kilos of meth and heroin, and Galindo was one of his top distributors in the Corpus Christi area.

A search warrant at Martinez's home found he was in possession of cocaine, heroin, meth, marijuana and synthetic marijuana. Three unsecured guns were found and the DEA says there were several children living in the home at the time.

A search warrant at Galindo's home at the time of his arrest revealed he was in possession of nearly a kilo of meth, a kilo of heroin and four guns.

The court held Martinez responsible for more than two kilos of heroin and almost eight kilos of meth.

Galindo was held responsible for nearly 10 kilos of meth and more than a kilo of heroin.

Dig deeper:

Both Galindo and Martinez had prior criminal histories and the court took that into consideration at sentencing.

Martinez has prior convictions for theft, burglary, weapons and drug charges.

Galindo's criminal history began when he was 14 years old, according to the DEA. He had a federal conviction for possession with intent to distribute and possessing a stabbing weapon while incarcerated. According to court documents, Galindo was found with a shank, meth and suboxone strips while incarcerated. He was allegedly dealing suboxone to other inmates.