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2 teens shot in shooting in southwest Harris County, authorities on scene investigating

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Updated June 22, 2026 4:02 PM CDT Published June 22, 2026 4:01 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Authorities are on the scene after two teens were shot in southwest Harris County on Monday afternoon, officials said. 
    • According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, authorities were called out to the intersection of Pavillion Point and SH-6. 
    • Officials said one teen, who was possibly 16-year-old, was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on the scene after two teens were shot in southwest Harris County on Monday afternoon, officials said. 

Harris County shooting: Two teens shot in shooting, authorities investigating

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, authorities were called out to the intersection of Pavillion Point and SH-6. 

Officials said one teen, who was possibly 16-year-old, was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. 

The second teen was also taken to the hospital. 

What we don't know:

The cause behind the shooting is unknown.

Authorities have not released any suspect descriptions. 

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

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