2 teens shot in shooting in southwest Harris County, authorities on scene investigating

The Brief Authorities are on the scene after two teens were shot in southwest Harris County on Monday afternoon, officials said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, authorities were called out to the intersection of Pavillion Point and SH-6. Officials said one teen, who was possibly 16-year-old, was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.



Authorities are on the scene after two teens were shot in southwest Harris County on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Harris County shooting: Two teens shot in shooting, authorities investigating

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, authorities were called out to the intersection of Pavillion Point and SH-6.

Officials said one teen, who was possibly 16-year-old, was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The second teen was also taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The cause behind the shooting is unknown.

Authorities have not released any suspect descriptions.