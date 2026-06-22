2 teens shot in shooting in southwest Harris County, authorities on scene investigating
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on the scene after two teens were shot in southwest Harris County on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Harris County shooting: Two teens shot in shooting, authorities investigating
What we know:
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, authorities were called out to the intersection of Pavillion Point and SH-6.
Officials said one teen, who was possibly 16-year-old, was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.
The second teen was also taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
The cause behind the shooting is unknown.
Authorities have not released any suspect descriptions.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez