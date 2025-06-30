2 teens shot by same bullet after gun goes off in Houston

The Brief Two teens were injured by the same bullet after a gun went off in a Houston neighborhood on Monday. Authorities said the shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Alabama. Police said an 18-year-old accidentally shot himself in the area and the same bullet struck a 14-year-old who was grazed in the neck.



Two teens were injured following a shooting on Alabama in Houston on Monday night, officials said.

Alabama shooting: Two teens injured after gun goes off

What we know:

According to Houston police, authorities responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Alabama.

Officials said an 18-year-old accidentally shot himself in the arm and that bullet carried into a 14-year-old who was grazed in the neck.

What we don't know:

The teen's conditions weren't released by authorities.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.