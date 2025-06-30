2 teens shot by same bullet after gun goes off in Houston
HOUSTON - Two teens were injured following a shooting on Alabama in Houston on Monday night, officials said.
What we know:
According to Houston police, authorities responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Alabama.
Officials said an 18-year-old accidentally shot himself in the arm and that bullet carried into a 14-year-old who was grazed in the neck.
What we don't know:
The teen's conditions weren't released by authorities.
This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.
The Source: Information from Houston Police Department.