2 suspects wanted for carjacking in southwest Harris County

article

Harris County deputies are searching for two suspects who are wanted for stealing a car at gunpoint while a driver was backing out of a driveway.

Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects wanted for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The robbery occurred on October 16 around 4:55 p.m. in the 13500 block of Carruth Lane in southwest Harris County.

Authorities say the victims were backing out of the driveway when the suspects approached, forced the victims out of the car at gunpoint and fled in the stolen vehicle.

According to Crime Stoppers, it was later discovered that the same suspects attempted to break into a nearby residence before the carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.