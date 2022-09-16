Two students at Madison High School have been arrested after court documents said they made threats to shoot up the school.

Court records say Cornell Thomas, 18, and Damian Darias, 17, were arrested Thursday after allegedly making threats to trap everyone and "shoot the school up." Both are facing felony charges for Terroristic Threats.

This comes after several threats were made across different schools in the Houston-area.

FOX 26 has reached out to Houston ISD for a statement, and while they could not go into too much detail did note they are taking the threats "very seriously."

"HISD takes these situations very seriously, as the safety of students and staff is our top priority. However, due to an ongoing HISD Police investigation and the Family Education Right’s Privacy Act (FERPA), we are unable to provide additional details regarding this matter."

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.