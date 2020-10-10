2 people extricated out of vehicle in ugly Houston car crash

article

Houston Police are investigating a multiple car crash that took place on Saturday, Oct. 10 around 2:30 a.m.

When emergency crews responded to the intersection of South Shepard and San Felipe in Houston and discovered 2 parties trapped inside a BMW i8.

They had to get extricated out of the car and they were taken to a nearby trauma center.

The BMW i8 crashed between two light poles and is likely a total loss.

(Prices for the electric car start at $147,500)

Per another involved driver, the BMW i8 ran the red light heading East, when it T-Boned him, causing him to lose control and strike at least 1 other vehicle.

At this time, it is unknown whether alcohol played a role in the crash.