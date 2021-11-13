2 men shot after argument over soccer game, Houston police say

article

Officials are investigating how an argument over a soccer game turned heated overnight Saturday, where two men were shot in west Houston.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It happened at a restaurant in the 5800 block of S Gessner Rd around 1:30 a.m. where police said they found two men shot and applied a tourniquet to one of the victims.

Authorities believe the shooting happened after the men got into a fight over a soccer game. A possible suspect had also been found and was detained by several patrons inside the restaurant.

The two men were rushed to the hospital in serious condition, as was the alleged suspect, who suffered minor injuries.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP