2 hospitalized after vehicle falls from ramp, catches fire in northeast Houston

article

Two men were hospitalized, one with severe burns, after their vehicle fell from a highway ramp and caught fire, Houston police say.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. Tuesday near the Eastex Freeway and I-610.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police say the two men were in a vehicle trying to go northbound on the Eastex Freeway from I-610 when the vehicle fell from the ramp.

It fell several feet and caught on fire.

Metro officers were nearby and helped the men get out of the vehicle.

Both men were taken to the hospital. Police say one man had severe burns and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police were working to determine how the crash occurred.

Advertisement

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS