2 dogs with special needs have much to be thankful for

All the dogs at Special Pals don't have homes yet, but they still got a Thanksgiving dinner.

That was made possible by Paul Mitchell at The School Houston.

"It helps us give back to our community," said student Kate Jones. "I think it's important that students learn. We should always be kind and loving not only to humans, but animals as well."

No dogs could be more thankful than these two.

"They have a condition called Microphthalmia," said Becky French Special Pals Executive Director. "They have little eyes, so their vision is impaired. They are likely the product of a double Merle breeding, so they also have some hearing impairment."

They were found at a construction site with a sibling who is normal. That dog was adopted. The two were on the verge of being euthanized when Special Pals saved them.

"They just need maybe a partner dog that has better vision to guide them through life, and also it takes somebody who can handle a dog that might not hear as well," French said.

Special Pals is a no-kill shelter that operates entirely on donations.

"We take dogs that end up with broken legs, special needs, like these guys," said French. "It can be a variety of illness or injury."

These two are ready to go.

"They've already been altered, they're fully vaccinated. They can play outside, they're microchipped, and they've had their rabied vaccines, so they're fully loaded," French said.

The 44-year-old no-kill shelter is open 12 to 4 every day, except major holidays,

Give yourself and a homeless pet something to be thankful for.

