Cleveland ISD placed two elementary schools on lockdown on Monday afternoon.

Cleveland ISD said the Sheriff's Department ordered the lockdown of both Pine Burr and Santa Fe Elementaries due to "an emerging county situation."

The lockdowns were lifted shortly before 4:40 p.m. and dismissal continued as normal.

A reason for the lockdown has not yet been given.

