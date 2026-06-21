2 charged after child found living in filthy conditions requiring hospital decontamination

The Brief Two people in Harris County are charged after authorities said a young child was found living in a home filled with feces, urine, rotten food, insects and gasoline. Prosecutors say the child's condition was so severe that hospital staff had to perform two decontamination baths before treatment could begin. Both defendants also face animal cruelty charges and are due in court Monday and June 26 as the cases move forward.



Two people have been charged after authorities said a young child was found living in severe and unsanitary conditions.

Prosecutors described the individuals as requiring extraordinary medical intervention.

Harris County suspects face child endangerment

What we know:

20-year-old Tannis Harrington and 17-year-old Drake Fernandez are each charged in Harris County with felony child endangerment and misdemeanor cruelty to non-livestock animals, according to court records.

Prosecutors allege the child was exposed to feces, urine, rotten food, insects and gasoline inside a residence. The child was allegedly forced to inhale odors and was exposed to potentially disease-carrying insects, while not being provided with adequate hygiene.

Court records further allege the defendant consumed marijuana and alcohol while caring for the child.

In motions seeking higher bail, prosecutors said the child's condition was so severe that hospital staff required two decontamination baths before medical treatment could begin. Prosecutors cited that allegation as an aggravating factor in requesting bond conditions and bail.

Animal cruelty allegations, CPS investigation

Dig deeper:

Both defendants also face animal cruelty charges. Court documents allege a canine in their custody was deprived of adequate food, clean water and hygiene and was confined in a cruel manner.

During a probable cause hearing Sunday, Harrington was ordered held on a $2,000 surety or cash bond on the child endangerment charge. Authorities said she was disruptive and did not personally appear before the court, though the charges were read to her.

As conditions of release, she was ordered to have no contact with an alleged drug dealer, identified as Alex Aguirre, and to comply with an ongoing Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation.

Prosecutors seek higher bail, strict bond conditions

What they're saying:

Court records show prosecutors were seeking a $20,000 bond for the felony child endangerment charge and a $3,000 bond for the animal cruelty charge.

Prosecutors have also requested bond conditions for both defendants that include no contact with the child, no possession of firearms, random drug testing, abstaining from alcohol and controlled substances unless prescribed, and a prohibition on possessing animals while the cases are pending.

Upcoming court dates

What's next:

Fernandez is scheduled to appear for a preliminary court appearance on the felony child endangerment charge at 9 a.m. on Monday, while both defendants are scheduled to appear on June 26 for the animal cruelty charge.

Court records indicate Harrington is also scheduled for a preliminary appearance Monday morning in the child endangerment case.