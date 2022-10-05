2-alarm warehouse fire extinguished on Blaffer Street in NE Houston, 1 firefighter taken to hospital

One firefighter was taken to the hospital after a 2-alarm fire sparked up in northeast Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the fire was located at 4847 Blaffer Street.

Authorities said the fire is extinguished after several bales of cardboard and trailers were burning.

No air issues were reported in connection to the fire.

Fire officials said one firefighter was taken to the hospital with symptoms related to possible dehydration.

No other injuries were reported, and all employees evacuated from the building prior to firefighters arriving.