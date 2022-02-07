2-alarm apartment fire in Harris County under investigation, 8 units damaged

article

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating following a 2-alarm apartment fire on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the fire sparked up in the 600 block of Cypress Station, just before 4:45 p.m.

Fire officials said a total of eight apartment units were damaged, but only three were occupied.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist the victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.