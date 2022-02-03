2-2-22 baby: Fullerton couple welcomes son born at 2:22 p.m.

A Fullerton couple welcomed a baby at an incredibly unique birthday and birth time.

The Orange County couple, Eman Shehadeh and Ahmad Jazaeri, welcomed baby Zachriya on Wednesday at 2:22 p.m., according to a press release from Kaiser Permanente. And if you check the date on the calendar for Wednesday, you'll notice that the couple's baby boy was born on February 2.

With all those things in mind, Zachriya now has the rare distinction of being a 2-2-22, 2:22 baby.

Kaiser Permanente Anaheim Medical Center, the hospital that delivered the baby, shared photos of the historic birth. Kaiser Permanente said both the mom and baby Zachriya are doing well.

Zachriya weighed about six pounds and 11 ounces and was about 20 inches tall at the time of his birth, Kaiser Permanente said in a press release. Zachriya is now the youngest of three children at the home, joining an older brother and an older sister, according to Kaiser Permanente.

Congrats to the family on celebrating a birthday they'll never forget!

