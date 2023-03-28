$1M lottery ticket sold in Texas needs to be claimed by next month

The Texas Lottery says a $1 million winning ticket has not been turned in and time is running out.

The million dollar ticket was purchased for the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022 and will expire on April 20.

The Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Tiger Mart on N.E. Loop 286 in Paris, according to the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket had the numbers 19, 25, 48, 55 and 60. It did not pick the correct Powerball number, 18.

"We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery in a statement. "We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner before this prize expires."

If you took a trip to Paris or have relatives in the area be sure they know they have until Thursday, April 20 at 5 p.m. to turn it in.

READ MORE: Man finds winning lotto ticket in drawer days before it expires with wife's help

Prizes cannot be claimed more than 180 days following the draw date, except in special situations for eligible military personnel.

All unclaimed prizes go back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.