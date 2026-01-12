19-year-old suspect arrested in deadly New Year's Eve shooting

The Brief Xavier Pipkin-Jarrell, 19, was arrested and charged with capital murder for the death of 26-year-old Dennis Maldonado Tejeda. Tejeda was found dead by deputies inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Jarrell is currently booked in the Comal County Sheriff's Office Jail until he can be extradited back to Harris County.



The suspect believed to have shot and killed a man on New Year's Eve has been arrested by Harris County authorities with the help of the U.S. Marshal's.

Xavier Pipkin-Jarrell, 19, was arrested and charged with capital murder for the death of 26-year-old Dennis Maldonado Tejeda.

Xavier Pipkin-Jarrell (Courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office)

New Year's Eve shooting death

The backstory:

On New Year's Eve 2025, Harris County Sheriff's office deputies were called to West Road near Telge Road about a man-down. When deputies arrived, they found Tejeda shot dead inside a vehicle.

Investigators believe the victim drove himself to West Road and the shooting suspect got into the vehicle. Shortly after, the two allegedly got into an altercation and the victim was shot.

The first suspect left the vehicle, then a second suspect supposedly got into the vehicle and took something from inside.

Jarrell is currently booked in the Comal County Sheriff's Office Jail until he can be extradited back to Harris County.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

Harris County Sheriff's Office - Homicide Division: 713-274-9100

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)