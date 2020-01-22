18-wheeler driver dies in crash on North Freeway at FM 1960

article

An 18-wheeler driver died in a crash on the I-45 North Freeway early Wednesday morning.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, an 18-wheeler jackknifed and the driver was ejected. The driver died at the scene.

Several southbound lanes of I-45 North Freeway were shut down at FM 1960 due to the wreck. Sheriff Gonzalez says all main lanes, except the outside one, are now open. The on-ramp and service roads are still closed for clean-up.

The truck lost a load of empty cans. Hazmat was also called to the scene due to a possible diesel spill.