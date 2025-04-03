Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief A crash has shut down I-45 at FM 2989, just south of Madisonville. Three 18-wheelers and a pickup truck were involved in a crash. Two people were taken to the hospital.



Drivers are advised to take an alternate route while crews clear an 18-wheeler crash on I-45 just south of Madisonville.

3 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-45

What we know:

Officials say an 18-wheeler carrying steel beams was traveling southbound on I-45, near FM 2989, when it crashed, rolled and lost its load. Traffic slowed on the other side of the freeway, and two other 18-wheelers reportedly crashed while trying to avoid traffic. Officials say one of the 18-wheelers struck a pickup truck.

The driver of the first 18-wheeler reportedly suffered a head and arm injury and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to the hospital.

The roadway is closed in both directions.

What we don't know:

Crews are working to clear the scene, but it's unclear how long it will take.