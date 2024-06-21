Galveston Island drowning: 17-year-old swimmer from Louisiana dies

A 17-year-old from Louisiana died after drowning while swimming at Galveston Island on Friday afternoon.

Galveston Island Beach Patrol received a call about a swimmer in distress at 2:53 p.m. at Tower 25 on the west side of the area. Officials were notified there was a missing swimmer in the water and units were dispatched.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and a jet ski was launched by the beach patrol while others searched the water. The victim was found at 3:38 p.m. and brought back to shore with the jet ski.

Galveston Fire Department immediately began CPR, and the victim was taken to the seawall, where Galveston EMS took over primary care and brought them to UTMB ER.

However, the victim was pronounced dead at UTMB.