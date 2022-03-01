16-year-old boy looking for sports-loving family to adopt him

In this month’s Finding Families, FOX 26 is introducing you to a teenage boy who is looking for his forever home.

Sally MacDonald met William at Iron Sports, where she saw firsthand what a hard worker he is and how much he’s hoping to find a family who’ll love and support him.

It's hard to get back up after being knocked down over and over again, but 16-year-old Will is not giving up on his dreams of finding a family or playing in the NFL.

"I would play for the Houston Texans and go to the Super Bowl," he said.

Will would love to be part of a sports team or community, something real-life ninja Josh Salinas understands.

"If Will wants a sport to come back to he’s more than welcome to come here and train as much as he wants," said Salinas.

Will has been in foster care for about eight years through no fault of his own.

"It’s very important even teenagers find adoptive homes, not just for now but for the future. There’s a whole lifetime of memories and experiences to share with a family. He’s worked very hard the last few years to get ready for a family to accept him," said Caitlin Brake with Depelchin Children's Center.

Will wants parents who will support his activities and help prepare him for adulthood.

"Like be able to get my own job, my own place, know how to act in life," he said.

"When you think about getting adopted, what kind of family do you think you’d be good with?" asked Sally.

"People who go to church, people who like sports and music, creative stuff," he says.

And he wants someone to call when he accomplishes his goals. He believes adopting a teenager can change a parent’s life as much as it would his.

The process of adopting through Depelchin Children’s Center typically takes between three to six months. Parents are given special training, and monthly financial assistance from the state may be available. Visit https://www.depelchin.org/findingfamilies/