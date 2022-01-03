$16.25 million Lotto Texas winning ticket sold in Flower Mound

A jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated $16.25 million was sold in Flower Mound. The ticket was for the Lotto Texas drawing held on January 1 and was purchased at RaceTrac #375 located at 1809 Justin Road. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (1-16-19-39-42-46).

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $12,660,841.60 before taxes. The prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

"It was a very happy new year for one lucky Texas Lottery player, and we look forward to meeting the first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, in a news release. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, officials say 66,156 Lotto Texas tickets were also winning tickets with prizes ranging from $2 to $11,629.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes. For more information about Lotto Texas and the Texas Lottery you can go here.

