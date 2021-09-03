15-year-veteran with Colorado Co. Sheriff's Office passes away from COVID-19
article
COLORADO COUNTY, Texas - Officials with the Colorado County Sheriff's Office are mourning the loss of one of their own, who tragically died from COVID-19 complications.
Deputy Carlos Ortiz, 64, is said to have died Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the El Campo Hospital, the sheriff's office confirmed in an email. Deputy Ortiz was a 15-year-veteran with the department starting in 2006 as a Corrections Officer before moving to Patrol Division.
"Carlos was a dedicated public servant to the citizens of Colorado County, and he will be missed by all those that knew him," Sheriff R.H. Wied said in a statement.
The sheriff's office said, as of this writing, it does not have information on when funeral services will be held.
