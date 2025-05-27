15 suspected Houston gang members used taco truck to deal drugs, officials say

Image 1 of 5 ▼ 15 suspected gang members indicted for drug trafficking scheme (Source: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

The Brief A federal grand jury has indicted 15 suspected Houston gang members for their alleged roles in a significant drug-trafficking operation. The group is accused of using a taco truck, various houses, and the U.S. mail to store and distribute meth, cocaine, heroin, and other narcotics. Twelve of the indicted individuals have been apprehended by authorities, while three suspects remain fugitives with outstanding warrants.



Officials with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations Houston and the Houston Police Department say 15 suspected Houston gang members were indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking operation that allegedly delivered narcotics using a taco truck and the U.S. mail.

Federal Indictment

According to the indictment, all 15 were members of an organization that distributed methamphetamine, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, Xanax, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana. They are accused of having several drug houses and a food truck to store illegal drugs and conduct drug transactions.

The investigation started in April 2022, according to the indictment.

What they're saying:

"As alleged, this drug trafficking organization imported methamphetamine directly from Mexico and used the U.S. mail, a taco truck, and homes in different Houston neighborhoods to distribute and sell methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs," said Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. "Several of the defendants are also alleged to have used firearms in furtherance of their narcotics trafficking and illegally possessed firearms despite having previously been convicted of felonies. The Criminal Division, along with our federal, state, and local partners, will continue to work tirelessly to combat the scourge of drug trafficking in communities."

The indictment alleges that in June 2023, authorities seized 29 kilograms of methamphetamine that one defendant was trying to transport into the United States.

The 29-count indictment was unsealed May 22 following the arrest of nine people for their alleged roles in the drug-trafficking scheme.

Suspected gang members identified

Houston residents James Michael Brewer aka ‘Creeper’, 33, Jonathan Alvarado aka ‘Joker’, 28, Alexis Delgado aka ‘Chino’, 28, Hector Luis Lopez aka ‘Capulito’, 23, Kylie Rae Alvarado, 24, Ruby Mata, 31, Victor Norris Ellison, 35, Mexi Dyan Garcia aka ‘Mexi’, 31, and Jesus Gomez-Rodriguez aka ‘Jr.’, 33, made their initial appearances in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas May 22 when the indictment was unsealed.

Also charged are Enzo Xavier Dominguez aka ‘Smiley’, 32, William Alexander Lazo aka ‘Miclo’, 21, and Alfredo Gomez aka ‘Fredo’, 26. They are currently in custody and expected to make their initial appearances in the near future.

Three other individuals who were allegedly involved in the scheme are considered fugitives and warrants remain outstanding for their arrests — Mexican national Jose Francisco Garcia-Martinez aka ‘Paco’, 29, Guatemalan national Marcos Rene Simaj-Guch aka Taco Man, 41, and Jose Eduardo Morales aka ‘Primo’, 22.

Except for Simaj-Guch, who faces up to 40 years, the rest could receive up to life, upon conviction. Brewer, Alvarado, Lopez, Gomez and Ellison are further charged with firearm offenses which carry up to another 15 years.

What they're saying:

"For years, the transnational criminal organization allegedly operated by these gang members has brazenly flooded our local communities with deadly narcotics," said ICE HSI Houston Special Agent in Charge Chad Plantz. "Working in conjunction with the Houston Police Department and our Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces partners, we were able to expose and dismantle their drug trafficking scheme, eliminating a significant contributor to violent crime in the area and saving an untold number of Houstonians from becoming addicted."