13-year-old boy, who lost both his parents, needs kidney donor

Kincaid Eaker has seen more tragedy in his young life than most his age. The teenager is without both parents and now, the community is lending a helping hand to make sure the 13-year-old finds a kidney.

Eaker is a fighter and everyone around him knows it. He was born with a genetic disorder called polycystic kidney disease, the same disease that took his older brothers as infants.

Eaker had a donor lined up. His mother Audra had been tested and planned to give him hers, but in December 2016 that all changed.

Audra was at her best friend, Brandy Loves’ home with her husband Darrell. The couple left the holiday party and that would be the last time anyone would see her alive. Darrel shot Audra in the face numerous times, killing her. A jury convicted him of the murder and he is now serving a life sentence.

Since Audra’s death, Brandy has made it her life mission to help Eaker find a donor. In recent weeks, doctors have told Elaine Touton, who is Eaker’s grandmother, his kidney function is declining. His kidneys are functioning at only 14 percent. So family and friends are spreading the word.

Kincaid is on a transplant list but family and friends will hold a fundraiser Rocky's Lake Estate in Woodstock this Saturday. Festivities start 2:30 p.m. and all are welcome

Anyone who thinks they might be a match can go to https://emory.donorscreen.org/register/donate-kidney and sign up.