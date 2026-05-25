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11 rescued after boat catches fire near Texas City Dike

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Published  May 25, 2026 5:46 PM CDT
Texas City
FOX 26 Houston
11 rescued after boat catches fire near Texas City Dike

11 rescued after boat catches fire near Texas City Dike

Eleven people were rescued after their boat caught fire near the Texas City Dike on Monday.

The Brief

    • A boat caught fire near the Texas City Dike on Monday.
    • Eleven people on board were rescued.
    • No injuries were reported.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Eleven people were rescued after their boat caught fire near the Texas City Dike on Monday.

What we know:

According to the Coast Guard, the 38-foot pleasure craft caught fire around 2 p.m.

The 11 people onboard got off of the boat and were rescued by a good Samaritan. They were transferred to a Coast Guard rescue boat.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what caused the fire. No one involved has been identified.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Coast Guard.

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