11 rescued after boat catches fire near Texas City Dike
TEXAS CITY, Texas - Eleven people were rescued after their boat caught fire near the Texas City Dike on Monday.
What we know:
According to the Coast Guard, the 38-foot pleasure craft caught fire around 2 p.m.
The 11 people onboard got off of the boat and were rescued by a good Samaritan. They were transferred to a Coast Guard rescue boat.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear what caused the fire. No one involved has been identified.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Coast Guard.