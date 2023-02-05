$100K in property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix

Police say $100,000 worth of property was stolen from the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix on Saturday.

The theft was reported at the Phoenix Convention Center near 2nd Street and Washington at around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Police said that "production property" was stolen from a third-party vendor parked at the event.

"Detectives took over this investigation and will be continuing to follow up on all leads to help identify the suspects related," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Valley residents say this isn't the message we want to send to people visiting Arizona for Super Bowl week.

"It's crazy, but that’s today's world," a man named Dave said.

A woman named Melissa says she used to live in Arizona and that it's changed.

"It’s definitely weird coming home and seeing how much crime has happened from being gone 25 years ago. It’s a different Valley, but I hope we as a community can make it better," she said. "It’s amazing. We’ve been gone for 26 years. My husband is retired military, so this is our first year back."

