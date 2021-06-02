10 rescued from suspected human smuggling operation in SW Houston, 2 in custody

article

Police are now investigating a case of suspected human smuggling in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to the 9000 block of McAvoy.

Authorities said a total of 10 people were rescued from a house where they were being held.

Police said indications are this is human smuggling.

Two suspects are in custody, according to police.

HPD Vice and ICE are investigating.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.