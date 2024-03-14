Two people became trapped inside a trench in the Braeswood area on Thursday.

According to the Houston Fire Department, firefighters arrived at 7171 Buffalo Speedway around 1:41 p.m. and found two people inside a 10-foot trench between two apartment buildings.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Image 1 of 3 ▼

By 3:13 p.m., both individuals were rescued by HFD, and one person was taken to the hospital, officials reported.

No information has been released on what caused the trench or how the two people became stuck.