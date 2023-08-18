She only lived for three years, yet Camilla Rose has touched lives all over the world.

"She was a princess for sure and everybody knew it," said Camilla Rose's father Chad Cannon.

"Happy-go-lucky, never met a stranger, beautiful big smile and blue eyes," said Camilla's mother Daniela Hawthorne.

On July 19, 2022, Camilla drowned while swimming with her family.

She took off her life jacket to wash off her feet, fell in, and drowned in a matter of seconds.

"It's been hard, definitely an adjustment, her father said. "Trying to take it day by day and get to the next."

Camilla's organs have saved four lives.

Recently, her parents met the 6-year-old girl who got her heart.

A meeting the couple describes as bittersweet.

"She reminded us a lot of Camilla," Daniela said. "It was kind of weird she was super outgoing and dancing and singing everything Camilla was so it was a little weird honestly."

"It gave us a little closure knowing it went to another child that was just like Camilla full of life," said Chad. "She gets to carry on and continue her life because of the help from my daughter. That helps ease our hearts a little."

Camilla will be remembered on Saturday during the second annual Co-Ed softball tournament in Willis. For more info on the event, click here.

There will be kid-friendly with activities, music, food, and more.

The proceeds will help fund swimming lessons for kids in the community.

Camilla's parents want to remind everyone to enroll their kids in swimming lessons as early as possible.