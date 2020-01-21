1 suspect dead, 2 in custody after police chase in north Houston

article

One suspect is dead and two others were arrested following a police pursuit with a U-Haul box truck that lasted nearly 30 minutes in north Houston.

An off-duty officer reported a burglary at a food store on Bauman Road around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, but the suspects were gone when police arrived.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle, and a pursuit began. Three suspects were in the box truck.

Police say one suspect was taken into custody when he jumped from the truck near Yale and Parker.

According to Houston police, another male suspect was killed when he either fell or jumped from the vehicle and was run over by the truck.

Police say the female driver kept going and, at one point, intentionally hit an HPD vehicle, totaling it. The officer is said to be OK.

The female suspect was eventually taken into custody near W. Parker and N. Shepard.

Police say the woman will be charged with assault for hitting the police vehicle and will likely be charged with felony murder for the death of the male suspect.

An HPD supervisor suffered a medical emergency during the pursuit and was taken to the hospital. He is said to be stable and conscious.

