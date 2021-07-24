1 shot, 1 stabbed at Houston Community College parking lot, officials say

Police are investigating a shooting and stabbing at the Houston Community College parking lot Saturday.

It happened at the Northline Campus in the 8000 block of Fulton St. around 12:15 p.m.

Based on preliminary information, officials say four Hispanic men were in a truck when they began fighting over a gun. One man was shot in the chest, and the other was stabbed.

Both are being treated at local hospitals and are stable

As for the other two men, investigators said they tried running away but one of them was detained and considered a person of interest, but the other is still at large.

Officials said nearby residents noticed he was behaving suspiciously and called the police.

Police say they feel consistent this is an isolated incident involving people who knew each other. However, with the uptick in crime, Asst. Chief Ban Tien with HPD says residents need others to do exactly that — call the police if they notice anyone or anything suspicious.

"We need the community involvement, community support," Asst. Chief Tien said. "Someone needs to take a stand and say ‘hey, we will not allow this to happen. When we see this happen we will tell somebody. Let someone know,’ right?"

"Today is a classic example, which exemplifies why the ‘see something, say something works,'" Tien continued. "A citizen actually pointed out something and that individual left the scene because of that — from that information we ’were able to detain a person of interest right now. Which we believe will lead us to some valuable information."

Police also report they found marijuana in that truck.

As for the other man, police are looking for, they say he is a Hispanic man in his mid-20s wearing black shorts.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

