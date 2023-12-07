1 killed in north Houston drive-by on Rogers Street, police investigating

One man was killed during an apparent drive-by shooting in north Houston, police say.

Houston Police Lieutenant Crowson says units arrived in the 4300 block of Rogers Street after reports of a shooting.

They found a man in the middle of the street with at least one gunshot wound.

Preliminary information says the man was talking to some people in the middle of the street when a car drove by. Shots were fi r ed from the vehicle and the man was struck.

Crowson reports the man was taken to a nearby trauma center but died from his injuries.

Houston police are investigating and Crowson says they will release more details about the vehicle when they learn more.