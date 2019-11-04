1 killed; 2 injured in shootout inside SE Houston home

article

Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Halbert St. and Schley St. Monday afternoon.

Police say three Hispanic men were shot inside a home at the intersection of Halbert St. and Schley St., one of which died. The other two victims were transported to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed this shooting was not a drive-by and took place inside a home near the intersection. According to Acevedo, officers found several bullets and spent casings inside the home.

Police are looking for two black males seen leaving the scene in a newer model 4-door black sedan.

Acevedo says drugs were not found inside the home. Officers found a black rubbery substance inside bags in the home. He says it looks like it could be used for asphalt.

Investigators have not been able to confirm if any previous illegal activity has taken place at this house. Acevedo says neighbors regularly see people coming and going from the home.

The Houston Police Department is asking anyone with information on what happened to come forward, even if it is just anonymously.