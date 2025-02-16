1 dead after SUV crashes into truck parked at Toyota dealership

article

The Brief A female was ejected from an SUV after crashing into a pickup at the Toyota Sterling McCall dealership. It happened on Saturday around 11 p.m. in the 9400 block of Southwest Freeway. The female was taken to the hospital where she later died.



A female driving an SUV late Saturday night lost control of her vehicle on the Southwest Freeway access road and crashed into a pickup parked at the Toyota Sterling McCall dealership.

What we know:

Police say the female was driving southbound around 11 p.m. when she lost control of her speeding vehicle. Her vehicle crashed through the barriers and hit a parked pickup at the dealership.

The SUV flipped, and the female was ejected.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police believe she was speeding and was possibly impaired.

What we don't know:

The female's age and identity have not been released.