1 dead, 1 hospitalized following crash in north Houston: police

Officials say a person has died and another has been hospitalized following a crash in north Houston.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but officers with the Houston Police Department say it happened in the 7000 block of West Greens.

That's where two vehicles crashed into each other a little after 12:30 p.m. but it's unclear how it unfolded.

Preliminary details are one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was rushed to an area hospital in unknown condition.

No additional information was released, as of this writing, but officials asked other drivers to avoid the area while crews work to investigate and clean up the wreckage.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.