Police: 1 brother killed, another injured in shooting in northwest Houston

Police say one brother died and another was injured in a shooting overnight in northwest Houston.

The shooting was reported around 12:25 a.m. Friday in the 8600 block of Pitner Road.

According to police, the two brothers were sitting outside when a car pulled and a man got out and demanded money.

When the brothers said they didn’t have any money, the suspect allegedly started shooting, police say.

One man, reported to be in his early 50s, was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

The other man, believed to be in his late 20s, was also shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

The suspect is described only as a black male, wearing all black, and was in a black sedan.

Homicide investigators will review video footage.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.

