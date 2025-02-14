Love and discovery: Houston doctors find love during research at MD Anderson

The Brief Heartwarming story of two brilliant researchers who found love during their quest to unravel the mysteries of rare cancers. The couple work at the renowned University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. These scientists lovingly compare their relationship to a clinical trial.



What we know:

Dr. Pavlos Msaouel and Dr. Bora Lim are esteemed researchers at MD Anderson, specializing in rare kidney and breast cancers, respectively.

Their journey from colleagues to life partners is a testament to the unexpected paths love can take.

Timeline:

9 Years Ago: Dr. Msaouel and Dr. Lim first crossed paths at MD Anderson.

Friends for 3 years, when a colleague orchestrated a "think-tank dinner," sparking a deeper connection.

Dated for 3 years

Married for 3 years and now have a toddler

What they're saying:

Dr. Pavlos Msaouel, a Physician-Scientist, and Dr. Bora Lim, a Clinician-Scientist, met at MD Anderson.

Initially, their relationship was purely professional, with Dr. Lim as Dr. Msaouel's superior. It wasn't until Dr. Msaouel became faculty that they began dating, thanks to a colleague's matchmaking efforts.

"We go on walks together, and we just brainstorm things, talk about the day, both science and other things. We go on movie dates, and she has come up with some really cool ideas during our discussions that then I ended up implementing the patient care. Some of these ideas from those brainstorming sessions are the first time they have ever been used in patients. In some of these cases, they really work profoundly, which was a cool thing that can happen. We call this bench to the dinner table to the bedside," says Pavlos.

"I've lost a lot of patients this year. Life can be challenging in many different ways, so to celebrate, even like Valentine's Days as a couple, it's the blessing that many people couldn't have. So, I think we just need to learn and be thankful for every single day that we have and cherish all the relationships and have a lovely, Happy Valentine's Day," says Bora.

Their shared passion for cancer research has not only strengthened their relationship but also led to innovative patient care solutions. They compare their relationship to a clinical trial, with each phase bringing new discoveries and deeper connections.

Dig deeper:

For more information on the groundbreaking work at MD Anderson, visit https://www.mdanderson.org