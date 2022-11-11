It's Friday Football Fever time at C.E. King High School

HOUSTON - Tonight the Panthers take on the Channelview Falcons, but this morning the school gathered for an early morning pep rally and FOX 26's Nate Griffin was there to join in the fun and add some Friday football fever!
Friday Football Fever at C.E. King High School
Nate Griffin joins the team and students at C.E. King High School for an early morning pep rally before tonight's game against Channelview
More Fun! Go Panthers!
Panther Pep
The C.E. King Panthers from Sheldon ISD show off their school spirit in this week's edition of Friday Football Fever!