Houston's 'Thrifted Threads': Teen turned online business into store

Thrifted Threads is a local Houston business that specializes in second-hand, vintage, and retro clothing at a very affordable price point.

Founder and CEO Laith Awad started the business when he was just 18-years-old. At the time it was only an online store, but it grew quickly and eventually turned into its current retail location at 2606 S. Shepherd.

If you are looking for cool concert shirts from the 90s or hoodies with your favorite sports team on them from the 2000s, Thrifted Threads probably has it.

Awad says that business has been amazing and he is already looking to open more stores across Texas.